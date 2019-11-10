Ogun First Lady, Bamidele Abiodun’s Welfarist Tendencies

Talk about beauty, grace and class and Bamidele Abiodun, wife of Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, will come to mind.

The elegant and stunning First Lady of Ogun State is blessed with a figure that belies her age.

Very reserved, she makes a statement with her dress whenever she steps out. Her love for headgear is unparalleled and she has them in numerous eye-catching colours to match her lovely outfits.

But the essential Abiodun has shown evidence of a privileged woman blessed with a heart of gold.

All her actions so far point to the fact that she shares in her husband’s vision, which is to further change the face of the state, while also bettering the lives of the indigenes.

Since she became to office, she has continuously maintained that her office would harness the developmental drive of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in the State to further enhance effective family planning services, adolescent reproductive healthcare as well as overall family well-being.

In line with this, she recently empowered no fewer than 1,000 widows across the state in her programme tagged “Renewed Hope for Widows”.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the event was part of her husband’s commitment to cater for the welfare of the people of the state.

She also promised to ensure that widows are not left out of the welfare packages and dividends of democracy in the state, adding that she would constantly meet with representatives of widows across the state.

Interestingly, her love for humanity and even passion for charity predates her current position.