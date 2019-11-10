Ndidi Stars As Leicester Beat Arsenal 2-0

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi produced a fine performance as Leicester City outclassed Arsenal 2-0 in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium yesterday.

Ndidi came close to grabbing the opening goal for Leicester in the 48th minute but his effort hit the bar. He has scored two goals in 11 league appearances for the Foxes this season.

Jamie Vardy broke the deadlock in the 68th minute, finishing a slick Leicester move involving Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes.

James Maddison then secured Leicester’s win seven minutes later with a fine strike into the bottom corner to send the Foxes second in the table, five points behind league leaders Liverpool, who play Manchester City today.

Meanwhile, the defeat increases the pressure on under-fire Arsenal head coach Unai Emery, whose position at the Emirates Stadium has come under intense pressure in recent weeks.