Falomo, MKO Abiola’s Personal Physician, Dies at 77

• Buhari, Tinubu, Adebanjo, Okunrounmu mourn

Idowu Sowunmi

Personal physician to late Chief MKO Abiola, Dr. Ore Falomo, is dead. He was 77 years old.

Falomo, a former Medical Director of Maryland Specialist Hospital, was said to have died in the early hours of Saturday after a brief illness.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, President Muhammadu Buhari condoled with the family of Falomo, who served humanity for many years, working for citizens, eminent Nigerians and medical institutions.

The president commiserated with friends and professional associates of the former Chief Medical Director of Maryland Specialist Hospital, whose dedication to duty and welfare of his patients brought him to recognition, especially as personal physician to politician and business magnate, Chief MKO Abiola.

Buhari said the kindness and humane services of the late chief medical director would be sorely missed, praying that God will grant him eternal rest and comfort his family.

Although no official statement has been issued on his death, some leaders of pan Yoruba group, Afenifere, have reacted to his death.

Chief Ayo Adebanjo described him as a progressive, nationalist, patriot and successful medical practitioner.

He said Falomo fought for democratic ideals and was loyal to the struggle.

Senator Femi Okunrounmu described the late medical doctor as a courageous fighter who was loyal to Abiola to the end.

In a statement yesterday, the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu described Falomo as a physician and activist who identified with the agitation for a better Nigeria, though he was not a politician.

Tinubu said: “I knew Falomo very well as a physician and an activist. Though he was late MKO’s personal physician, he was part of the struggle for the revalidation of June 12.

“He was no politician but he identified with us. He identified with our agitation for a better and progressive Nigeria. He was one of us. He participated in Abiola’s political struggles and also felt in his pains. He was one of those who saw Abiola last, some two weeks to his eventual death.

“His death is a loss to the country, to the medical profession and to the progressives family. But we must thank God that he lived to a rather advanced age and that he left behind good deeds and good children to continue to live after him.

“Falomo lived and practised in Lagos where his clinic is located, he would be deeply missed by all those who came in contact with him because of his good nature.

“I commiserate with his family, relations, friends and associates. I mourn with the medical confraternity. I mourn with Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dapo Abiodun and the government and people of Lagos and Ogun states.”

Tinubu prayed God to grant Falomo rest, praying also God to grant his family the courage to live through his passing and the strength to continue with his good deeds.