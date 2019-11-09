Over 2m Children to Be Vaccinated 

Over 2 million children in Benue State are to be vaccinated during the 2019 integrated measles and meningitis campaign to hold from 16th to 23rd November, 2019 in the 277 wards across the 23 local government areas of Benue State. Executive Secretary, State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Bem Ageda disclosed this during a media orientation meeting in Makurdi yesterday saying that both measles and meningitis immunisations so were to run concurrently. Ageda said a total of 1,108,990 children between the ages of nine and 59 months were expected to be immunised against measles while 1,043,755 children between the ages of 12 to 59 months would also be immunised for meningitis. He added that 1,058,750 doses of meningitis vaccine as well as 1,101,690 measles vaccine would be used during the exercise adding that the campaign would be operating at fixed and temporary posts across the state.

He explained that arrangements had also been made to ensure that children in hard-to-reach areas of the state are also captured in the vaccination exercise even as he revealed that the Board would be partnering with security agencies to ensure the security of its staff throughout the exercise. Ageda further said the Board planned to use 1,743 teams for the campaign in all 23 local government areas of the state, adding that a team comprises three vaccinators, three recorders, one crowd controller and one community mobiliser. The ES who maintained that the vaccination would start from 7 am to 2 pm daily throughout the period of the exercise while a mop up exercise would also take place for a few days after the main exercise to ensure that every child within the stipulated ages were vaccinated. He disclosed that the immunisation services were free, adding that an accountability framework and a task force on immunisation headed by the state Deputy Governor, Mr. Benson Abounu had been put in place to sanction service providers who default in this regard.