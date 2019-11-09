MKO Abiola’s Doctor, Ore Falomo, is Dead

*Afenifere leaders mourn

Personal physician to Late Chief MKO Abiola, Dr. Ore Falomo, is dead.

Falomo, a former Medical Director of Maryland Specialist Hospital, was said to have died in the early hours of Saturday after a brief illness.

Though no official statement has been issued on his death, some leaders of pan Yoruba group, Afenifere, have reacted to his death.

Chief Ayo Adebanjo described him as a progressive, nationalist, patriot and successful medical practitioner.

Adebanjo said Falomo fought for democratic ideals and was loyal to the struggle.

Senator Femi Okunrounmu described the late medical doctor as a courageous fighter who was loyal to Abiola to the end.

The pan Yoruba group is expected to issue a statement on his demise later.