Flux Factory Signer, Okiemute  Releases New EP 

The name Okiemute is not new to the entertainment industry. The pop culture music crooner who just got signed to Flux Factory, spearheaded by music producer, GospelOnDeBeatz, is known for her hit singles, “African Wonder”, “Wosa” and “Money” – collaboration with Moonchild, Sanelly and GospelOnDeBeatz.

Touted as one of the fastest rising stars in African pop culture, her music career took centre stage as a solo artiste when she won the MTN Project Fame West Africa Season nine in 2016, after which she released her first single titled “Good Luving”. She would later release her first EP in 2017, which became a huge success and was produced by some of Africa’s top producers among them, Masterkraft and GospelOnDeBeatz. In 2019, her collaboration “Money” off GospelOnDeBeatz’s album FLUX was at number four on MTV Base top 10 countdown. She recently released her new EP titled A Star and the video of her single Trouble. The four-track EP features “Turn Up”, “Lau Lau”, “Trouble” and “Omokalakuta.” The album is a fusion of Urban-Afro tracks which is an expression of Okiemute’s versatility as an artiste.

Speaking ahead of the release, she said: “Finally, so ecstatic to share this new project with my fans across Africa and around the world. This body of work is a blend of different genres so that everyone could relate with my music. With this EP, I hope to share my new sound to the world and hope you all love it.” Okiemute is set to make her maiden East African media run in December to promote the new EP and meet her music fans in the region. Ahead of the trip, she said: “I have so much planned for you my East African family. I am looking forward to this trip so I can meet all of you and hopefully get to collaborate on a few projects with artistes in the region.

Iseoluwa Out with New Single, ‘Yes I Can’

Talented teen inspirational artiste, Iseoluwa Abidemi is out with yet another inspirational and mind-blowing single titled ‘Yes I Can’, which is already gathering a lot of media buzz since its release.

With a touch by producer extraordinaire, Ambassador Wole Oni, the new song is a quest to see every child believe in his/her potentials by being focused, tenacious and dedicated. It will interest you that the content of this new body of work is the central theme of Iseoluwa’s soon to be released Album.

Speaking on the new song, Iseoluwa disclosed that the new work cuts across all age brackets but with utmost focus on children/youths to believe in themselves and never give up at any point in time. She added, “This is a project so dear to my heart and I can’t wait to get positive responses and impact the new song will gather.”

It is pertinent to note that come Sunday, November 24, 2019, the official floating of the Yes I Can N.G.O./Album launch will hold at the Eko Hotels & Suites with Headliners like Amb. Wole Oni, Bee-Jay Sax, Tope Alabi, Tim Godfrey, Laolu Gbenjo, Mercy Chinwo and Mike Abdul. Speaking on the plans for the NGO/Album launch, Iseoluwa noted the essence was to influence the world positively, using her music as a major tool, while simultaneously appreciating God’s wonderful work in her life.

“I feel so excited as a young singer because music has always been one of my foremost means of expression. I use it to express the mind of God; to encourage people; to Worship God; I am passionate about Music; but I hope to be a lawyer in future,” she said.