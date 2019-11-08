‘Why LucreziaBySujimoto is Best Luxury Villa in Banana Island, Environ’ 

Located in Africa’s richest neighbourhood- Banana Island, the LucreziaBySujimoto building will come wrapped in a rare façade material known as Glass Reinforced Concrete, first-of-its-kind in Nigeria. Managing Director, Sujimoto Construction Ltd, Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele, tells Sunday Ehigiator that LucreziaBySujimoto is making a huge statement in architectural excellence and setting standards in luxury lifestyle

Tell us a bit about Sujimoto and what makes you stand out

Integrity and quality, these are the fundamental pillars that hold us as a company. From the beginning when we founded Sujimoto, we had no rich Uncles or powerful Aunties, but we knew that to win in today’s world, we needed to imbibe two fundamental principles as a company – integrity and quality.

From the integrity of our structures to the integrity of the people, every inch, everything we do must speak and uphold honesty. It’s by this same integrity that when we paused our Lorenzo project, we refunded almost N400m. Since integrity also goes to association, to fairness and to quality, at Sujimoto, we can never compromise when it comes to anything, especially the quality of the luxury we promised. No one goes to our projects and does not fill wowed or impressed by the quality of design and most importantly quality of material and fittings.

Tell us about the Lucrezia, what makes it stand out?

From Porcelanosa’s Zaha Hadid Sanitaries which won the best bathroom collection at the World Built Awards 2018, to the latest 2.0 Crestron standard Automation-the best of its kind not only in Africa, but also in the world.

For the first time in Nigeria, every residence will have an Imax cinema effect where a Hollywood standard cinema will be available for all residence to watch and enjoy in the company of family and friends, interactive lobby like what you find in five- star hotels, standard and convenient crèche, four metre floor to ceiling height that gives a royal effect in each room, Olympic size pool, gym with the most latest equipment by Technogym and a GRC Façade – first of its kind in Nigeria.

When we say we are building the best condominium, we are not bragging! We have done our research and looked through all tall buildings of Bourdillon and Ikoyi, no building shall compete with the Lucrezia.

What does the Lucrezia Penthouse look like?

For the first time in Nigeria, and probably the first in Africa, we are building a Penthouse with a Private Golf Garden, Private Elevator, Private Pool (on the 12th floor) and Private Gym. Sujimoto through Lucrezia has decided to research all the best penthouses in Africa, and decided to build the future – the best penthouse in Africa.

Located in Africa’s richest neighbourhood – Banana Island, the building will come wrapped in a rare façade system known as Glass Reinforced Concrete (GRC), first-of-its-kind in Nigeria! It is not bragging, when we say that no other penthouse will beat the Lucrezia when it comes to quality, price and luxury.

Many apartments are empty in Ikoyi, Victoria Island, is this the best time to invest, and why are your projects sold out?

Coming onboard early with us will give you a strong pricing competitive advantage; you will be saving about 40 per cent above market value. I am sure you are aware that the media space is filled with thousands of empty apartments in Ikoyi and Banana Island, but we are sold out for two reasons.

One, we realised that many developers put immediate gratification above value creation so we made it a philosophy to put quality at the foundation of who we are, so clients could see great quality, not only on finishing but the waywe go the extramile in delivering luxury.

Two, value is essential for us to have a great pricing point; we put customer satisfaction first and gave early investors a strong competitive pricing point.

Today those who bought for N320m are refusing to sell at N450m after less than 18 months.

What do I get when I refer a client to buy?

We gave out over 120 million naira in commission to people who referred customers to us in our just concluded and sold-out Giuliano project. Refer a client to buy the LucreziaBySujimoto, and you are guaranteed up to 20 million naira in commission and if you are lucky, we can even fly you to your favourite destination, Dubai, or a holiday to any country of your chosen. All our referral agents can testify to the joy Sujimoto deposited in their bank account after each deal was closed.

What is the current construction status of Lucrezia?

The LucreziaBySujimoto is currently in the piling stage which is about 80 per cent completed. This record-breaking structure will sit on approximately 94 piles with each at 900 diameter, going 45mm deep (Taller than Ocean Parade), costing Sujimoto hundreds of millions of naira. This structural stage is the most important of all and the structural integrity of this project is something we give our 110 per cent priority. We will not only do the pilling but we shall make sure all piles go through an SIT (Structural Integrity Test). Structural integrity is what will make us sleep at night because for the next 1,000 years, you are guaranteed that the Lucrezia shall still remain standing.

How many units do you have left?

Only one unit is left. This is from the first batch of six units we released. Immediately we sell this off, we shall close sales and start selling again when the building stands and this should be around April 2020, and of course, the prices should have gone up 30 per cent.

Is there a payment plan for Lucrezia?

The Lucrezia comes with a payment plan and very flexible payment structure that allows investor spread their payment for the next 18thmonths, and this is also attached to milestones.

What facilities and services are available?

The LucreziaBySujimoto comes with concierge services, a swimming pool, world-class gym, rooftop lounge, crèche for kids, interactive lobby, full home automation, 24-hour stable power supply, private cinema for the residents and their guests, facility management services and top-notch security.

Can Sujimoto help me build my property?

Yes, we just launched a department that allows us help people to build their dream homes. We realise that not everyone wants a bespoke condominium, some people have their land and want to build, what we can do is help design, receive approval and build it better, faster and cheaper, with high-quality fittings and finishing than anyone else. From Private Villas to Office Spaces, to renovations, anything that’s got to do with construction, Sujimoto can do!

We will help you craft your dream home, exceeding all expectations. Our quality is unrivaled, our price is unmatched and our turnaround time is astounding. Just dream it and Sujimoto will build it!

Sujimoto claims to give a five-year warranty. What does that mean?

Sujimoto actually means ‘Excellence’ in Japanese; and this is what our brand exhumes. Therefore, for the first five years, if any of the fittings or amenities in your apartment becomes faulty, we will not repair them but replace, we are confident about the materials and fittings that we are using and that’s why we can boast of this. No other real estate company in Nigeria currently does this. It is in our DNA to go the extra-mile to satisfy our clients.

What is the guarantee for my ROI?

Our recently sold-out project, the GiulianoBySujimoto in Banana Island, which initially sold at N320 million naira as off-plan, is now worth about N600 million naira! Early investors made over 90 per cent returns on their investment with a guaranteed rental value of about 30 million naira per annum. Another opportunity is here and the Lucrezia’s ROI will even be massive considering the features, facilities and amenities we are bringing into it. Buy off-plan now and save up to 40 per cent.

How many parking spaces will I be allotted?

Each unit will be allotted four parking spaces, so residents will have ample parking and guaranteed security for their treasured vehicles.

How many BQ’s in LucreziaBySujimoto?

The LucreziaBySujimoto apartment comes with two maid rooms to enable our clients avoid unnecessary problems with the helps, like the driver getting the cook pregnant, etc.

What is your track record? What are your past projects?

Sujimoto is the brain behind the award-winning MediciBySujimoto terraces in Milverton, Ikoyi. The Medici won the prestigious International Property Award 2017/2018 for the Best Residential Development in Nigeria.

We are the developer behind the world acclaimed GiulianoBySujimoto Property in the most exclusive and expensive square metre in Nigeria, Banana Island. A game-changer development that is redefining the way people live, with every square meter, from foundation to finishing, reflecting opulence, comfort, and elegance. From exclusive Porcelanosa by Zaha Hadid Sanitary Wares, which won the best bathroom collection at the World Built Awards 2018, to full home automation and private elevators in each unit, the GiulianoBySujimoto supersedes every investment in terms of ROI.

Sujimoto is also the brain behind Lorenzo, the smartest, most luxurious high-rise building in Africa’s history. Even though this project is currently on hold, it is set to take the world by storm very soon. Sujimoto also does numerous private projects for its clients in Banana Island, Ajah, Ikoyi and Victoria Island.

From 2020, there are three major projects in the pipeline including- The Leonardo, will be another the tallest residential building on Banana Island. The second is a luxury hotel brand called The S – an African-inspired luxury hotel that borrows from the unique design and experience offered by the Four Seasons franchise. And the Sujimoto center, a 6-in-1 commercial space, first of its kind in Nigeria and in Ikoyi, where we shall have a boutique mini-mall, a 4,000 sitting event centre, detachable to 1,000 or 500 as you see fit, approximately 20,000 m2 of office spaces, 60 suites of hotel rooms, international standard gym, rooftop pool and lounge. With about 1,000 car parks, The Sujimoto place will be the best amongst others.