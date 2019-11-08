Getting to the Bottom of Issues at NDDC

Etim Etim urges leaders in the Niger Delta region to support the forensic audit of the NDDC ordered by the President

The perception that Senator Godswill Akpabio is a transformational leader is further strengthened by his plans to overhaul the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Leaders who serve as change agents are disruptive and they go against conventions. Such change creates turmoil and such leaders attract hate, controversies and spite.

If Akpabio did not come into the scene, we wouldn’t have known that somebody has been receiving N1 billion a month for years now, just for serving as a consultant. His job? To help the NDDC receive funding from the oil companies. What a waste. We are also being told that a Senator has over 300 contracts from the NDDC. Just one Senator! There’s also the curious issue of the head office of the Commission that has been under construction since its inception till now. It’s baffling that NDDC prefers to spend N300 million yearly as rents, instead of completing its head office building. What a monumental squander!

I have been told that these startling revelations are mere tip of the iceberg of the NDDC cesspool.

The people of the Niger Delta region should come together to support the forensic audit being ordered into the affairs of this agency by the President. This audit will eventually lead to the overhaul and repositioning of the agency to better serve the people of our region.

I should emphasize that the forensic audit is not about Chief Akpabio; nor is it targeted at any former chief executive or past management team of the commission. The audit is not a witch-hunt exercise, rather it is a medical diagnosis of the several ailments that have plagued NDDC since inception. The auditors should therefore get to the bottom of all the issues in the NDDC.

This is therefore the time for elders and leaders in the Niger Delta region to support the President’s initiative to make the commission work better.