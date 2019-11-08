Firm Set to Host Investor Forum

A real estate development firm, Prindex Properties is set to hold the maiden edition of its investors’ forum in Lagos, friday.

A statement explained that the event was expected to bring the company closer to high net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals and prospective real estate investors.

According to the Managing Director, Prindex Properties, Mr. Tolu Bawa-Allah,“People will get a feel of the culture of value creation.”

He added that the company’s portfolio is a mix of completed, ongoing and planned developments.

Founded in 2012 by the pair of architects who are also University of Lagos and Stanford SEED alumni, Mr. Tolu Bawa-Allah and Mr. SupoJagun, Prindex Properties has distinguished itself with its commitment to professionalism, innovation and transparency.

SupoJagun said: “As architects and real estate professionals, our projects are built in line within statutory, regulatory and safety guidelines. We also ensure that our spaces are functional and aesthetically pleasing to the end user. We do not compromise on the quality of our finishing materials as we want our clients to have peace of mind.”

Also, Bawa-Allah said, “We are not a faceless company; we are real people. Our team comprises of professionals in the real estate industry; architects, engineers and surveyors. As developers, our competencies and experience over the years is what sets us apart. This is why we are able to deliver value clients and investors without compromising quality.”