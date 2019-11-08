FG Declares Monday Public Holiday

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has declared Monday (November 11) public holiday to mark the 2019 Eidul-Mawlid celebration in commemoration of the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The government, in a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity, Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga, quoted the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, congratulating the Muslim faithful on the occasion.

The minister enjoined the Islamic adherents to live within the virtues and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, which are – love, courage and perseverance, adding that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

Aregbesola expressed confidence that the challenges confronting Nigeria at the moment would soon be over, calling on Nigerians to remain focused and determined.

“He assured that with the immense potentials the country is endowed with; coupled with its human and natural resources, if tapped and properly utilised, Nigeria will sooner than later join the league of developed nations.

“With love, commitment, self-sacrifice, patience and patriotism, we will certainly, build a greater Nigeria,” Aregbesola said.

The minister restated government’s desire to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all Nigerians, urging all citizens to pursue love for one another, wishing Nigerians a happy and peaceful Eidul-Mawlid celebration.