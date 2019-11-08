Obaseki hails women’s contribution to Edo’s devt, as Alaghodaro 2019 kicks off with Women Summit

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has hailed the contribution of women to achievements recorded by his administration in the last three years.

He explained that they were solid pillars behind reforms in basic education, healthcare, housing, child protection, and the fight against human trafficking and illegal migration in the state.

The governor said this at the Edo Women Summit, which is part of activities lined up for the five-day Alaghodaro 2019 Summit, holding from November 8 to 12, in different locations across Benin City, the Edo State capital. The Women Summit was organised to celebrate good governance and the role of women in transforming Edo State.

The Alaghodaro 2019 summit, held to celebrate the third-year anniversary of the Governor Obaseki-led government in the state, kicked off with Jumat Prayers and the Women Summit, showcasing how the administration is prioritising the welfare of women and protecting the rights of children and other vulnerable persons in the state.

The governor explained that most of the successes recorded by his administration are as a result of the doggedness of the women in his cabinet, adding, “The areas we have made the most improvements are headed by women. These areas include basic education, housing, healthcare, child right laws, reducing the incidence of human trafficking and irregular migration. Others are the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) and Edo Production Centre, among others.”

He assured that with the reforms and their impact on society, the state is getting rid of thuggery and other manifestations of violence as children are now better prepared to face the challenges of the 21st century.

Edo State First Lady, Mrs Betsy Obaseki said the Edo Women Summit was organised to celebrate good governance, and women emancipation and empowerment by the Governor Obaseki-led administration.

According to her, “We are here to celebrate good governance and appreciate the governor and his deputy for celebrating and projecting women in the state. Edo has produced one of the best performing governments in the country going by its support for women initiatives.”

Mrs. Obaseki added that the governor has agreed to continue to appoint more women into his government, adding, “Last year, the governor appointed women as Special Assistants on Gender. He has also promised to appoint Senior Special Assistants on Gender across the 18 local councils before the end of the year.”

She appealed for women to be given special consideration during campaigns and elections.

In her remarks, Commissioner for Social Development and Gender Issues, Mrs Maria Edeko, said Alaghodaro 2019 was unique as it affords residents in the state the opportunity to celebrate the people-centric initiatives of the Governor Obaseki-led administration, adding, “The governor has re-enacted the purpose of governance which is for the common good of the people.”

The Organising Secretary, Edo State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Aisosa Amadasun described the developmental strides of the Obaseki-led administration in the last three years as unprecedented, adding, “We are grateful to God for the progress, development and peace that we have witnessed in the state since the governor assumed office in November, 2016.