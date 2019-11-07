Stanbic IBTC Launches Virtual Wallet to Enhance Financial Inclusion

By Emma Okonji

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, a member of Standard Bank Group, has launched the Stanbic IBTC virtual wallet called @ease wallet, in line with its commitment to deepen financial inclusion and drive its digitisation agenda.

The product is set to provide a unique range of financial services to the informally served, the underbanked and the unbanked on various structured platforms with the last 10 digits of a phone number.

Stanbic IBTC @ease wallet affords customers the opportunity to access banking services such as interbank transfers, debit card issuance and card less withdrawals from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) or the Agent Network, amongst others. This reinforces Stanbic IBTC Bank’s drive to support the federal government to deepen financial inclusion and thereby drive economic growth.

Executive Director, Personal and Business Banking at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi, said: “The Stanbic IBTC @ease wallet is a financial freedom vehicle for all Nigerians to access seamless financial services. This service is available to every Nigerian that can legally own a bank account. Following the product launch, there will be a series of Market and Campus Activations starting from – The Lagos International Trade Fair, where we will introduce an array of products to visitors and exhibitors at the fair.”

“We recognise the daily complexities of living in a fast-paced digital society. Stanbic IBTC @ease Wallet covers a unique range of mobile financial transactions, it is intuitive and designed around the needs of the average Nigerian,” Adeniyi added.