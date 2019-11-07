RC Cola Launches 60cl Bottle

By Judith Obaze

A year after its entry into the Nigerian market, RC Cola has introduced the 60cl bottle to excite Lagos consumers.

During the launch which was held in its multimillionaire plant in Agbara, Ogun State, the Commercial Director, Firstbev Limited, makers of RC Cola premium brands, Mr. Steve Edeki, noted that the gesture was informed by the general feedback from their Trade Partners in Lagos.

He emphasized the company’s commitment to satisfying the changing consumer needs without compromising quality.

The brand reputable for its great taste and quality was quickly embraced by consumers in the first one year of introduction into the Nigerian market.

The two-day event, which began on the 23rd of October, 2019, was used as an avenue to appreciate and reward dealers all over the country.

The event also witnessed dealers taken on a factory tour to appreciate the expansion and state of the art facility established for the production and packaging of RC Cola.

Meanwhile star prize of delivery/sales truck was won by a dealer from Awka, Mr. Onyeka Egoh, registered under the business name: Onyeka Investment with another dealer winning the Tricycle Carriage Van.

Many distributors were full of commendation tjo the company for the recognition and reward within a short time of business relationship.

Speaking on behalf of dealers at the event, Mr. Obinna Okereke from Port Harcourt, enumerated all the benefits of selling RC Cola as the drink of first choice in his region, with Ahmed Sufi of Sufeye Investment Limited from Kano emphasizing the selling point of RC Cola to be premium quality taste it provides to the northern market and beyond its borders.

The company since inception has committed to expansion of its Plant and machinery to produce at the required capacity to enable consistent distribution of products across the country.

The distributors also urged the company to improve on their gains and sustain the improvement on prompt and timely shipment of product to various distribution centres. They were also unanimous in seeking for increase in profit sharing, incentives and sustenance of the continuous engagement of distributors.