LSSC Will Give Sports a New Lease of Life in Lagos, Says Aiyepeku

The newly appointed Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Sola Aiyepeku, has promised to give sports the focus it deserves as part of the vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES agenda.

Speaking at the Final of the 2019 Copa Lagos at the weekend, Aiyepeku also said working with Toyin Gafar, the Director General of the commission and Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Segun Dawodu, makes the task even more exciting.

“The governor has mandated us at the sports commission to reinvigorate and optimize the opportunities sports provide in Lagos. Our goal is to work with him and the commissioner to create social and economic value through sports for Lagosians.

“We at the commission are very lucky to have a commissioner in charge who is very passionate and has vast experience in sports administration. Remember that Mr Segun Dawodu was once a commissioner for youth and sports in Lagos. His support so far has been huge and his experience will definitely be an asset for us. We see sports as an opportunity to not only engage youth but to alter behaviour for better, build a sports culture for recreational and competitive sports, discover and nurture talents that will represent Lagos and indeed Nigeria.

“We also hope to work with stakeholders in the professional and amateur ranks to provide access, support and platforms on which they can build sports teams and activities to complete our own activities and to create and ecosystem that contributes economically to Lagos.”

Aiyepeku cited the recently concluded Copa Lagos as an example of what his vision is.” Copa Lagos for instance holds for three days. In that period, young people have a social activity to meet and engage and build connections. The footballers have a platform to showcase their skills, represent their country, increase their value and portray their countries in good light. Brands have an opportunity to engage and connect with their target markets and gather more data about their behaviour and consumption preferences.

“SMEs also have a window to sell their products and services. All of these have been achieved just through one single platform. The governor, the deputy governor, the minister of sports and the commissioner for sports in Lagos were all here to signal a new vista in sports and to show their support and commitment to sports in Lagos.

“The governor’s vision is to have many more platforms like this so we can multiply the benefits and that’s a challenge we have embraced.

The LSSC chairman said working with Mr. Gafar and with the support of the Commissioner, “we will develop a holistic plan to engage all sectors of sports in Lagos and then focus on execution and optimization. Lagosians can look forward to an exciting time as far as sports is concerned under our leadership. It’s a challenge that excites us and we will deliver on the governor’s agenda for sports in Lagos.”