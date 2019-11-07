FEC Approves N58.488bn for Road Construction

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday in Abuja approved N58.488 billion for the construction of Bida-Sachi-Nupeko road and Nupeko-Patigi bridge across the River Niger.

Briefing reporters at the end of the weekly cabinet meeting, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, said the road and the bridge would link Kwara and Niger states to facilitate movement between South-west and North-central.

According to him, the project, which was first awarded in 2013 without the bridge, would be completed in 30 months.

“FEC approves the contract for the construction of Bida-Sachi-Nupeko road and the Nupeko-Patigi bridge across River Niger, linking Nupeko and Patigi in Niger and Kwara State.

“The project is to link Niger and kwara together and facilitate connectivity from South-west to the north central and the north of Nigeria.

Fashola said it is an old contract that was awarded in 2013, but was terminated for non-performance, and revaluated.

“It didn’t have a bridge then. So, we have added the bridge now, approved for 58.488 billion and is expected to take 30 months,” he said.