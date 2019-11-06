WISCAR Set to Hold its Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference

Women in Successful Careers in Nigeria (WISCAR), is set to hold its 2019 Annual leadership and mentorship conference. The Conference themed “I DO NOT WALK ALONE” is scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 24, 2019 at the Muson Center, Onikan, Lagos and will have as its keynote speaker, the Deputy Secretary General of the UN, Ms. Amina Mohammed (OFR).

The theme of this year’s conference is based on WISCAR’s mission of developing women to build a better nation. To date through its various structured and open series programs, WISCAR has impacted over 8,000women and men.

Commenting on the theme of the conference, Founder of WISCAR, Mrs. Amina Oyagbola, an experienced corporate executive and mentor said, “Our conference theme ‘I do not walk alone’ is a perfect summation of the essence of WISCAR. In our various mentorship programs and advocacy for equity and parity, we harness the power of togetherness, community and networks to achieve critical impact. We believe firmly in the timeless African proverb that says ‘if you want to go fast, go alone, if you want to go far, go together’. Now more than ever, it is pertinent to pay attention to the issue of solidarity, partnership and collaboration and this is what we are actively doing at WISCAR”.

On her part, the Executive Secretary of WISCAR, Mrs. Fabia Ogunmekan enthused that the theme of the event is in consonance with what WISCAR promotes. “Our 2019 Annual Conference, our final master class in the WISCAR calendar will continue to build on this message of community and impact, by celebrating these networks and at the same time critically examining the role of community and networks in our journeys to ‘Becoming more’ and ‘Pressing for progress’ and ‘Better balance’.

As part of activities leading up to the conference, a mentorship walk has been scheduled to hold on Saturday, the 9th of November between the hours of 8am to 10am. The walk which will begin at the Light House Grill Bar, Lekki will continue down the bridge to Ikoyi and back. The walk is aimed at promoting the power and possibilities of mentorship and role modelling in developing the next generation of women for leadership.

WISCAR is a non-profit 12-month structured mentoring program focused on empowering and developing professional women in diverse careers in the formal & informal economy to contribute to nation-building in Nigeria. Now in its 12th year, WISCAR is continuing its tradition of annual outreach to working women aimed at mentoring them for professional growth, leadership success, and healthy family life. For WISCAR, leadership is achieving a deep resonance between self-leadership, interpersonal leadership and organizational leadership.