UBA Partners British Airways

Nume Ekeghe

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) has partnered with British Airways to offer its card holders who purchase tickets discount ranging from 10 to 15 per cent.

The move was part of efforts to entice customers who usually pay premium for tickets during the festive period and are able to access over 200 destinations worldwide.

Speaking at the memorandum signing yesterday at British Airways’ office in Lagos yesterday, the airline’s General Manager, West Africa, Mr. Kola Olayinka, said the promo was skewed towards giving value to its customers.

Olayinka said: “It is all about the customers at the end of the day. If we can offer one or two discounts here and there and people are able to travel more. And in doing that, they use their UBA card.

“Christmas is approaching and we know a lot of people travel and if we can help people make sure fares are reduced as a result of the discounts we are offering; it is a good thing. So UBA stands in ready to open accounts and get new customers in.”

On the duration of the promo, he said it would run firstly for one year and could be reviewed afterwards.

He said: “Hopefully the next one year we would be running this and we would look at how well it has worked and then we would see if to move it forward or make it better.”

On his part, the General Manager, Corporate Bank, UBA, Mr. Muyiwa Akinyemi said: “The access to enjoy this discount is to have a UBA card. So you can log on the platform to get this discount between 10 to 15 percent. It cuts across each class that is economy, business and first class.

“However, it is about the customers and customer experience and what we are doing is in line with our lifestyle business because we are shifting our banking services to align with the lifestyle of our customers.

“So whatever it is that would delight our customers to come home or travel more, we would and that is why we have chosen a very strategic partner like UBA, being a pan-African bank in 20 African countries and we believe that this the time to celebrate our customers.”

He further added: “This is to celebrate our customers during this season as we approach Christmas. Usually tickets are more expensive during this period and we are doing a reverse in trying to now make it more affordable for people to travel.”