Oyo Govt Awards Reconstruction of Moniya-Iseyin Road

The Government of Oyo State has approved the total reconstruction of the 65-kilometre Moniya/Ijaiye/Iseyin Road, linking the food basket of the State.

The state’s Commissioner Infrastructure, Works and Transport, Prof. Raphael Afonja, who revealed this at the end of the state executive council meeting, said that the reviewed road work would cost N9.9 billion.

Also speaking at the end of the State Executive Council meeting, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dahud Shagodoyin confirmed the award of a N170 million contract for the printing of a 10-subject compendium for SS3 students.

A statement by the governor’s Special Assistant (Print Media) Moses Alao, indicated that the road to be reconstructed connects Oke-Ogun, the food basket of the state, to the state capital.

The statement also quoted the commissioners as saying that the executive council had accepted to provide for e-training and skills development for teachers in public schools in the state.

At the media briefing, which was also attended by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, it was revealed that KOPEK Construction Company would build the road at the costs of N9.9 billion.

The statement added that the immediate past government of Senator Abiola Ajimobi had in February 2018, awarded the contract for the rehabilitation of the road at the cost of N7 billion, out of which N2 billion was paid to the contractor who could not deliver on the terms.

Governor Seyi Makinde, had to revoke the contract after lamenting the slow pace of work and shoddy job being done.