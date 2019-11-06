Ojukwu Varsity May Sack Six Lecturers Allegedly Involved in Sex-for-grade Scandal

David-Chyddy Eleke

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) may sack six lecturers who have been fingered by some female students and ex-students of the university to have been involved in alleged sex-for-grade racket, which they alleged is in ‘gigantic proportion’.

THISDAY learnt from the university’s spokesperson, Dr. Christian Chukwuebuka, that the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Greg Nwakoby, has instituted a five-man committee to look into the allegations.

Although Chukwuebuka said he was not in good stead to say what would happen to the six lecturers if the allegations against them were established to be true, a female student of the university told THISDAY that the lecturers would earn outright sack.

Chukwuebuka said: “The university has code of conduct. I may not be able to tell you what will happen to them now, but I think we should let the committee conclude their job and find out if they are guilty before we determine what their punishment will be.

“I am not holding forth for anyone, but I think those are mere allegations. If they were serious about their allegations, why did they not speak up before now? Why did they wait for the BBC investigation that unraveled such practices in University of Lagos before coming up with their own?”

But a female student of the university, who refused to be named, said: “If they are proven to be guilty, they will be sacked. In Lagos, the professor, who was caught on tape, has been sacked. In other institutions where the same thing happened, the erring lecturers have been sacked, so why will that of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University be different?

“The victims have been mobilising; they are waiting for the report of the committee because we have evidence too, and we are sure the six lecturers will leave the university.”

Following the uncovering of sexual exploitation of female students by university lecturers by a BBC undercover reporter, some female students and ex-students of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University had fingered six lecturers in different departments of being culpable is same practice.

A statement by the victims alleged that a particular lecturer in the university (name withheld) turned his office into a sex den, where he engages in sex with his female students in exchange for marks, while the lucky ones have only their breasts molested sexually.

The statement by the students titled: ‘Sex for Grades in Anambra State University: A Scandal of Gigantic Proportions, read in part: “This shameful act is happening in departments such as English, Political Science, Mass Communication, Banking and Finance, Micro Biology, Philosophy among others.

“We recommend that closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras be mounted in and around staff offices in the institution.

“Dear amiable vice-chancellor, a lot is happening in our Alma Mater, but many female students are afraid to speak out because of the fear of being victimised by other lecturers, who are friends to the ones exposed.

“We suggest that you set up a more accessible process, where such evil cases could be reported. Also, plant your spies in all departments if you can.

“These monsters will fight back and deny, but we want them to know that we are fully armed to the teeth and ready for them.”