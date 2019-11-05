Gombe Gov Promises to Improve Safety of Journalists

By Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, says he will sustain and improve the safety of journalists while exercising their professional calling in the State.

The governor gave the assurance in a message through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misilli, to mark the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists yesterday.

The governor who described Gombe as one of the safest states for journalists to operate, reiterated his administration’s resolve in promoting a safe and enabling environment for journalists to perform their professional duties.

Expressing his solidarity with journalists in the state and the country as a whole, Governor Yahaya noted that as watchdogs of the society, Journalists play a pivotal role in protecting and promoting democracy, human rights and the rule of law hence, the need for them to be protected against all forms of crimes.

According to him, “people must see intimidation, harassments, attacks and violence against journalists and media workers as direct attacks against the society”.

The governor however charged journalists to always uphold fairness, objectivity, truthfulness and patriotism while carrying out their duties.