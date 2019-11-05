Be Sincere about Peace Deal, Masari Tells Bandits

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Tuesday urged repentant bandits to be sincere about the ongoing peace deal for the sustainability of peace in the state.

The governor, who disclosed this at a stakeholders’ security meeting held at the Government House, said government in synergy with security agencies would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any bandit found violating the peace agreement.

Masari added that the security of lives and property of the citizenry remains the cardinal objective of his administration, hence the need for the repentant hoodlums to be sincere about the dialogue or face the wrath of the law.

He however said the aim of the security meeting was to review the security situation of the state after a peace dialogue tour with bandits in eight front line local government areas of the state.

According to him, “We held the security meeting because there is need to ascertain the performance of the state government, repentant bandits and security agencies in the peace initiatives.

“We hope that the meeting will make some corrections where necessary in order to sustain peace in Katsina State and the North-west in general. I want leaders of bandits in this meeting to be sincere about the dialogue and open up to issues during discussion.”

The meeting, which was later held behind closed-doors, drew participants from the Nigeria Army, Nigeria Air Force (NAF), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Other dignitaries at the meeting included the Secretary to the State Government and Chairman State Security Committee, Dr. Mustapha Inuwa; and the Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly, Tasi’u Maigari, among others.