Verve Cards Now Accepted in Ghana

Verve, a payments technology and card business in Africa, has partnered with the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited (GhIPSS) to launch acceptance in Ghana.

This initiative by Verve international also signals acceptance across several other African countries.

According to a statement, the partnership took place in Accra.

“This acceptance of Verve card is available in a total of 22 Africa countries, including; Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Gabon, Gambia, among others,” it added.

The CEO of Verve International, Mike Ogbalu III, stated that the launch was strategic because Verve and GhIPSS share similar vision to grow digital payments in Africa.

He said: “We are excited about this occasion. It marks the beginning of a great synergy between two organisations with similar aspirations to drive the growth of digital payments across Africa. Because we typically share the same payment and economic challenges in various African countries it’s also logical that the solution should be via African collaboration.

“In our attempts to solve these challenges, we realised the importance of partnerships; we also realised that GhIPSS’ vison for Ghana is consistent with that of Verve, to drive the growth of digital payment in Africa.

“So today we are witnessing the commencement of partnerships between Verve International and the Ghanaian financial and payment ecosystem, to grow digital payments, intra-Africa trade and ultimately drive economic prosperity.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of GhIPSS, Archie Hesse, described the partnership as a welcome development, saying it has the capacity to boost the Ghanaian digital payment system.

According to him, the development of the digital payment system in Africa was critical to Africa’s competitiveness in the world.

He said: “We are excited to collaborate with Verve International and to midwife Verve acceptance in Ghana. We are positive this will open a new vista of opportunities for improved services and development of more home-grown solutions.

“The card portfolio within our banks will increase and Ghanaian cardholders will have more exciting world class services & benefits to enjoy. Together, GhIPSS and Verve will develop the digital payment ecosystem across the sub-region and beyond.”

He added: “With this partnership everybody wins; the banks in Ghana, banks in other African countries, regulators, and most importantly customers, as it becomes easier than ever before for customers to pay for goods and services effortlessly.”