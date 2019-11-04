Organiser of Bonie 2019, Woes Investors to Largest Nigeria Exhibition

Nigeria Investment Gateway (NIG), a company registered both in the United Kingdom and Nigeria with offices currently in London, Abuja and Lagos and co-hosts, CODUB Group of Companies has invited investors to this year’s ‘Best of Nigeria Investment Exhibition (BONIE2019)’. The exhibition will focus on wide range of investment opportunities and high-level engagement meetings among investors, policy-makers and entrepreneurs.

Proudly supported by The British International Institute for Leadership and Management (BIILM), an organisation experienced in organising large international events since 2009 in the UK and Nigeria, BONIE2019 will bring together potential business oriented speakers to advise participants on how to gain insight on business opportunities, according to a statement by the organiser. “It will also give you a unique chance to meet genuine investors in an international environment vis-a-vis investment or funding for a project or business idea.

“For investors, it will be an impressive showcase of the virtually untapped opportunities available across many sectors in Nigeria. It is an avenue that will expose your brand to the largest market in Africa as well as introduce you to millions of Nigerians in Diaspora including business development and partnerships opportunities.”

There are exhibition stands and sponsorship packages with preferential access to meet with investors in special ‘Deal Rooms’. The statement said, “To be part of this exhibition and attend for FREE to hear from the 40+ expert speakers or showcase your business, register here: www.bestofnigeria.org. Thanks to all our Sponsors, Exhibitors and Strategic Partners including

“Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Nigeria High Commission UK, Vivacity PR, Immigration Advisory Service UK, British Expertise International, London Chamber of Commerce, Varitas Homes, Middlechase Property Limited, Nigeria British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), El-Rehob Corporate Business, Kanu Heart Foundation, AFFORD UK, British Africa Business Alliance (BABA), Kano State Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture, Kano State Government, Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.”