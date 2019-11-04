Lagos to introduce Standard Operating Procedure

As part of the efforts to reduce the incident of building collapse and address some of the challenges in the built industry in the Lagos State, the government has disclosed that the State Executive Council was considering for approval, the introduction of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, especially, Ministry of Works & Infrastructure.

The proposed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) when operative, would spell out dos and don’ts for all construction projects in the state which must comply with applicable Laws, Executive Orders, Circulars and Ministerial Mandates as well as outline responsibilities for the execution of projects as defined.

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye who disclosed this today at the 28th Lagos Builders Conference held on Lateef Jaknade Road, Agidingbi Ikeja, Lagos, noted that it was regrettable that built industry in the recent time has been opened to public condemnation because of the incessant building collapse and other problems occasioned by the use of substandard materials, existence of quacks in the industry and in particular failure of the practitioners to imbibe appropriate procurement methods.

Engr. Adeyoye expressed regret that building collapse was often accompanied by loss of lives and properties, and urged the builders to use the advantage of the conference to chart a course for a more professional way of building that would be safe and comply with the international best standard practice.

The Special Adviser noted that the theme of the conference “Appropriate Procurement Methods; Ensuring Effective Building Production’’ was apt and timely. The Public Procurement Act (PPA) according to her was designed to entrench quality, efficiency and safety, in line with global best practices. ‘’It is a catalyst for success, a recipe for growth and the bedrock of sanity in every area of public procurement especially as it affects the construction sector” She enthused

Adeyoye added that usage of the appropriate procurement methods in building production helps the client (Government, Corporate or Private Developers) to ensure and promote sustainable developments by utilizing available resources in the most efficient, transparent and ethical manner.

The PPA, she noted, helps in minimizing cost through effective competition, protection of public funds; timely delivery of quality projects at the right price, and provide high level of satisfaction for all its users.

While recognizing the impact of the professional builders in ensuring safety and standard in the built environment in the State; and as reflected in the construction of numerous projects dotting the State’s landscape, the Special Adviser appealed to them to use the platform of their conference, to support and partner the Lagos State Government in her efforts at ensuring a built environment where accountability, transparency, professionalism and quality of the procurement process are the watchword.

As stakeholders who understand the inherent dangers in cutting corners, Engr. Adeyoye urged them to continue to collaborate and cooperate with Lagos State government as she strives on daily basis to nip the incident of building collapse in the bud. “build appropriately with building methods, weed out quacks and report illegal developments. This is the way forward, it will help us to protect our individual and collective integrity” She advised.

Speaking at the event, the President of Nigerian Institute of Building, Bldr. Kunle Awobodu noted that frequent incidents of building collapse in the country called for great concerns and called on the authorities in the Ministries of the Environment, Housing and Works both at the Federal and State level to go back to the drawing board and come up with appropriate guidelines and regulations that would strengthen the ethics of building profession.

Awobodu called on the Lagos State Government to continue to enforce the State Environmental Sanitation Laws and ensure that those people that construct illegal shanties on water ways or block drainage channels or canals are sanctioned, adding that flooding portends a great danger to building construction.

In his welcome address, Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Building, Lagos State Chapter, Bldr. Adelaja Adekanbi stated that the conference was aimed at identifying various challenges in the built industry and contribute their maximum professional expertise towards optimizing the gains of appropriate procurement methods for effective building production process.