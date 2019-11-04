Abiodun Pledges Commitment to Improved Citizens’ Welfare

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said his administration would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the welfare of its citizens are guaranteed as enshrined in the constitution of the country.

He noted that machinery has been set in motion to ensure that the prosperity of the people is improved before the end of his administration.

Speaking at a leadership capacity building conference organised by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria with the theme: ‘Overflowing Grace’, which was held at the Deeper Life Camp in Abeokuta, the state capital, the governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, enjoined all members of the body of Christ to join hands with the state government to realise the objectives.

According to him, “The government is committed to the overall development of the citizens of the state in all areas of human endeavours. What we are saying is that by the end of our tenure, the people will all be in a better place with improved prosperity for the people. The governor is the leader of the whole people of the state.

“We shall, therefore, continue to provide quality leadership, transparency and accountability to all citizens of the state and provide them with unhindered access to opportunities.”

The governor noted that as part of measures put in place to keep his electioneering promises, a state of emergency was declared in the education sector, with the ongoing rehabilitation of schools across the 237 wards in the state; we have improved Primary Health Care (PHC) delivery services to enable people have access to better health care, the commencement of interest free loans to women as a way to empower them among others.

He added that the major challenge being faced is the deplorable state of the roads, and as a matter of urgency, the Public Works Agency has commenced immediate repairs.

Abiodun, however, reminded the participants that capacity building cannot be separated from the church, workplace or family, and charged them to come together as one come up with capacity development training that could improve the lots of their members and further make them better leaders and citizens of the state.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director-General of Leadership Capacity Building Conference (LCBC), Apostle Daniel Olufemi, stated that as the end of the age begins to unfold, the church stands on the threshold of its greater hour of unprecedented blessings and the attendant challenges, hence the need to be trained and equipped as adequate as possible.

The cleric disclosed that training is imperative in order to effectively handle specific assignments as well as to make people to adequately supply the measures expected of Christians by God in building His body for the last onslaught against the rampaging enemy of souls and the holy missions of God.

Also speaking, the state Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Ogun State Chapter, Apostle David Otaru, commended his predecessor for the vision of the body of Christ, saying this year conference paraded an array of seasoned resource persons drawn from all fields to make it a truly holistic one.