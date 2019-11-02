U-17 World Cup: Australia Halts Golden Eaglets Unblemished Record, Beat Nigeria 2-1

Australia yesterday at the Estadio Bererrao in Brassilia inflicted the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria their first defeat in the last group stage of Group B matches, in the ongoing U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

After beating Hungary 4-2 and Uruguay 3-2 in their first two group matches, the five-time world champions were heavily tipped to beat their Australian counterparts, but Australia who were in dire need of a victory to stand a chance of reaching the Round of 16 after a faulty start against Ecuador and draw with Hungary, had a different game plan.

Australia shot into the lead in the 14th minute, but Peter Olawale, who was an unused substitute in Nigeria’s first two matches equalised for the Golden Eaglets seven minutes later.

On resumption of the second half, the Aussies led again through a penalty and all efforts by the Nigerians to draw level proved abortive as the squandered the chances that came their way.

In spite of losing their last group game, Nigeria had already booked a place to the round of 16, having garnered six points from three matches.

Australia would, however, have to wait for the conclusion of the group matches to know if their four points could carry them through as one of the best losers.

In the second Group B game, Uruguay defeated Hungary 3-2 in a thrilling encounter.