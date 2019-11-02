Old Boys Spend N4.2m

In order to contribute their quota to the development of their alma mater, Our Lady of Fatima College Old Boys Association disclosed that it had spent up to N4.2 million to improve infrastructure in the school. Our lady of Fatima College was founded in 1960 in Auchi, Etsako Local Government Area of Edo State; the third secondary school in the entire Kukuruku Division now known as Edo North senatorial district. President of Old Boys Association of the college, Hon. Pascal Ugbomhe, made the disclosure at the Annual General Meeting of the Association through Ikuenobe Education Trust Fund. He said that in the year under review, the old boys of the school set up he Ikuenobe education trust fund to which members have graciously contributed money to the tune of Four Million, Two Hundred and Thirty- five Thousand, Nine Hundred and fifteen naira, sixty kobo.

According to Ugbomhe, “The purpose is to use Ikuenobe Education Trust Fund as a vehicle to raise fund for development of our former school”. He said through the fund, a perimeter fencing has been erected in the school to check encroachment just as he said two functional water boreholes, library with computers, furnished physics, chemistry and biology laboratories and several sporting facilities have been provided for the school in addition to renovating classrooms, staff quarters, electricity supply and hospitality for the members of the National Youths Service Corps serving in the school.