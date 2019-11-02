Eradicate Gas Flaring

The federal government has tasked Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Delta State to develop strategy for the eradication of gas flare and development of gas reserves in the country. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, gave the challenge weekend during the 2019 graduation ceremony of the institution held at Effurun, Delta State. He urged PTI, established for the training of middle level manpower for the oil industries, in and outside the country, to also come up with a strategy or proposal to assist the federal government’s agenda of zero loss of crude oil output. Chief Sylva said “the Institute has remained in the fore front of providing quality and technically relevant training, thereby delivering the technological need’s required in the petroleum industry and of great importance to the federal government.

“I therefore charge the institute to come up with a strategy or proposal to assisting this administration in its agenda of zero loss of crude oil output, reduction in the cost of crude oil production, eradication of gas flare and development of our enormous gas reserves. Most importantly bring up initiatives towards the realization of Mr. President’s June 12 promise to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years”, he added.