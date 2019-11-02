700 Benefit from Free Health Mission

The Chief Whip of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Bunmi Adelugba, has said the recurrent practices of self-medication were responsible for the deaths and health challenges being suffered by many Nigerians. Adelugba said this in Emure Ekiti yesterday during a free health and empowerment programme she organised for over 700 aged and widows in her constituency At the quarterly programme, aged, widows, artisans, entrepreneurs and the less privileged were assisted to set up or expand their businesses and also enjoyed free medical services to increase their life expectancies. Addressing the beneficiaries, Adelugba, representing Emure constituency, hinted that the move was to complement the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Erelu Bisi Fayemi’s efforts at ensuring better welfare for the aged and the widows.

She applauded the governor for relaunching the social security scheme “owo arugbo” and providing health facilities at the grassroots for easy access, saying the scheme was in consonance with Fayemi’s policy . “Indeed this programme is part of the social investment agenda of Governor Kayode Fayemi. It is also in furtherance of the fulfillment of our electioneering campaign promises that our people’s welfare shall be of topmost priority, most especially the aged, the widows and the less privileged. “We have identified that we must look critically into human security comprising of ecomony, food, health, environment and other factors to engender peace and happiness for our people and so it is incumbent on us as leaders to serve with all our might to make a better society. “This free medical outreach is to see to our health , so that we know what and what to do to manage ourselves and remain healthy. As we use to say, health is wealth.