Edo, ready for unforgettable National Sports Festival in 2020

The Edo State Government is ensuring that no stone is left unturned, as it prepares to host athletes and sports enthusiasts across the country to an unforgettable championship at the National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled to hold in 2020.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the state government is ensuring all facilities needed for the successful hosting of the sports festival are ready.

According to him, “The Samuel Ogbemudia stadium is as good as ready to host Nigerians come next year. Work is also almost complete on the other grounds that would host games during the sports fiesta. The athletes are upbeat.

“When you move around the streets of Benin, you would see saloon cars and buses that are already wearing the colours of the festival. So, we are very ready to host the athletes from across the country.”

Noting that providers ancillary services already upbeat for the NSF, he said, “The hotels are ready to snap up the visitors coming in from different parts of the country. Logistics for transportation are in place, well ahead of time. The state government is ensuring the festival is held without any hitches.”

Osagie noted the Obaseki-led administration is also completing work on the secretariat for the event, adding, “Work on the Secretariat Complex for the NSF 2020 located within the premises of Government House is 98 percent complete.

“All ongoing work on different sites of project to host the event is intensified to ensure all facilities are in place well ahead of the event. There would be 33 sporting activities approved by the National Council on Sports to hold at the event.”