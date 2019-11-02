Obaseki condemns attack on Oba of Lagos, other guests at Oshiomhole’s house

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has condemned the attack on him, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, Chancellor of the Edo University, Iyahmo, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola and other guests at the residence of former Governor of the State and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Speaking to journalists after the incident, the governor took exception to the resort to violence, noting that it was shameful for such an attack to take place at the residence of the National Chairman of the ruling party in the state and at the national level.

Describing the attack as unfortunate incident, he said,

“It is very unfortunate that we can’t feel safe in the house of our National Chairman. I am not sure that if I visit the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that they will attack me the way they did in the house of the APC National Chairman.”

“It is unfortunate that things have degenerated to this extent. But we will continue to sue for peace. We cannot afford to lose the gains of the last three years. We will continue to pursue peace,” he added.