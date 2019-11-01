So Klin Revamps Detergent to Delight Customers

Rebecca Ejifoma

To satisfy the need for a better wash experience, So Klin, Nigeria’s leading detergent with stain magnet technology, has introduced two new variants into the Nigerian market.

The new products, unveiled in Lagos and Abuja recently, are: So Klin Matic, and So Klin Ultra Odour Defence.

According to the Head of Marketing, Mrs. Abimbola Alabi, the new products from the stables of Natural Prime Resources Nigeria Limited, were the results of the company’s continuous improvement process and commitment to consistent consumer research spanning over two years.

While So Klin Matic is a detergent specially developed for machine wash and comes with a new clean tech and formulation suited for customers seeking top quality, So Klin Ultra Odour Defence is developed to address laundry problems resulting from long soaking and indoor drying.

“The new products were innovatively formulated and produced for brilliant additions to the So Klin family to close the gap in the detergent category,” Alabi said.

According to her, the So Klin Ultra Odour Defence comes with odour guard technology formulated with superior anti-odour properties to remove unpleasant smells from long soaking or indoor drying. “It results in clean and fresh laundry, totally eradicating damp smell”.

Speaking also, the Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Toyin Elefuntuyi stressed the top quality needs of both So Klin Matic and So Klin Ultra Odour Defence.

He added: “While other brands are cutting down on quality, EuroMega, the manufacturers of So Klin brands continue to invest more in consumer research and innovative technology to meet households need and improve quality standards of Nigerian consumers.” The products have since hit modern trade outlets and open markets across the country.