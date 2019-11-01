Oyo Pilgrim Absconds in Saudi Arabia, Says Board

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A female hajj pilgrim from Oyo State, who attended the recently concluded 2019 hajj exercise, Saheed Anifat Foluke, reportedly absconded after the holy pilgrimage.

The Chairman of the state Pilgrims Welfare Board, Muslim Wing, Prof. Sahed Malik, made the disclosure while presenting the report of the 2019 hajj operation to the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan.

He said the disappearance of the pilgrim was noticed when the board was preparing the last batch of pilgrims from the state to King Abdul-Azeez International Airport, stating that all efforts to locate the absconded woman through the address of her guarantor in Ibadan proved abortive.

Malik, who recalled how the governor refunded N51, 000 to every pilgrim before departure to the holy land, lauded Makinde for the 2019 hitch-free hajj operation, and called for speedy completion of the administrative building of the board at the Olodo hajj camp.

The governor pledged both personal and government’s support to the Muslim welfare board to deliver its mandate effectively.

A total of 914 pilgrims performed this year’s hajj exercise from the state.

APC Suspends Lawmaker-elect in Edo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Okada East Local Government Area of Edo State yesterday suspended Mr Vincent Uwadiae from the party for his continued absence from sittings at the Edo State House of Assembly.

Uwadiae elected to represent Ovia North East Constituency II in the Edo State House of Assembly is one of the 14 lawmakers-elect taking refuge in Abuja.

Uwadiae suspension was contained in a letter addressed to State Chairman of the APC, Barr. Anselm Ojezua and signed by Chairman of APC in Ovia North East, Etinosa Ighodaro and other party executives.

The party accused Uwadiae of making the people lose adequate representation at the state House of Assembly.

“We reject the continued absence of Mr. Vincent Uwadiae from the Edo State House of Assembly.

“The refusal of Mr. Vincent Uwadiae to attend the meeting of October 15 to appeal to him and direct him to resume sitting is an expression of intolerance that is contrary to the values that define Ovia people.

“We call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence the process of recall of Mr. Uwadiae as elected members representing Ovia North East East,” he

said.