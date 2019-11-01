LaLiga Set to Thrill Fans at 2019 Copa Lagos

As the 2019 COPA Lagos Beach Soccer kicks off Friday at the Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island, Lagos, Spanish Football League LaLiga, is set to thrill fans at this year’s edition.

The league which is a global partner of Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW), will be engaging fans with three days of intense and exciting activities starting today through Sunday, November 3, 2019.

As part of the activities line up, LaLiga will engage fans with a LaLiga themed fan zone where they will have the opportunity to experience the various LaLiga clubs.

During the event, participants will also have the chance to showcase their football skills with an exciting “Goal Scoring Header” game, all courtesy of LaLiga. This initiative is in line with LaLiga’s efforts in enhancing football experience for its fans across the world.

Commenting on the initiative, LaLiga Delegate in Nigeria, Guillermo Perez Castello, said “Copa Lagos offers a great opportunity for us to continue supporting the sport and to reach as many fans as possible. Not only is it a sport that is part of the great football family, but it is also a young and fresh game, through which we aim to reach new audiences. With the series of activities lined up for participants, we hope this event connects us even more with our Nigerian fans”.

Since inception in 2011, Copa Lagos has grown from being the first ever international beach soccer event in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa to being recognized as one of the most prominent sporting and entertainment events in the World.