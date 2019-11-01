Don’t Desecrate Judiciary over S’ Court Judgment, Progressives Govs Tell PDP

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Thursday warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against desecrating the judiciary over the Supreme Court judgment.

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who spoke on behalf of the governors stated this thursday in Abuja after a closed-door meeting with all the Commissioners for Finance in all APC-controlled states.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his deputy, Babafemi Hamzat, said that the main opposition party should not desecrate judiciary because the Supreme court judgment was not in its favour.

“Why did they go to the court if they don’t believe in it? They went to court to file a case; why did they go there to file the case when they believe the courts don’t have what it takes to deliver justice? I think that is ridiculous. We all went there, but because you don’t like the outcome, because you cannot prove your case, you don’t need to desecrate the institution.

“Our judges have been at the head of other countries’ judiciary; The Gambia and other places; so, why will a party desecrate that institution because they lost a case? I think that is so very unfair. Why do you go to a house, when you don’t believe in that house?”

The governors congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the decision of the Supreme Court to uphold his election.

Sanwo-Olu said that other political parties should understand that elections must come and go; someone would win and someone would lose, but added that this is the time to move forward and come together as Nigerians to build the country.

Speaking on the purpose of the meeting, the governor noted that the meeting deliberated on programmes that the various APC states are embarking on and how to improve communication strategies in engaging the citizens on the policies of APC-controlled states.

“It is okay to do a lot of things, but it is equally important for citizens to know what we are doing and why we are doing it. We believe that as a party, our template must be standard and broad so that each state can adapt it”.

He also revealed that they did some peer reviews; adding that there are things that some states are doing exceedingly well, which some other states have to learn from.