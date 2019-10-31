Enahoro Becomes Promasidor’s Director of External Relations

Mr. Andrew Enahoro, a knowledgeable corporate communications and legal professional has become the Director of External Relations at Promasidor Nigeria Limited, effective October 1, 2019.

With his over 20 years’ experience in helping companies to improve their relationships and business performance, Enahoro in his new position, will be responsible for high level engagement of identified stakeholders including but not limited to government regulators and industry sponsors.

He will also lead Promasidor’s backward integration initiatives to guarantee the continued sustainability of the business whilst providing top-level supervision to the communications team.

Before the current elevation, Enahoro has been the Company’s Head of Corporate Communications and Legal since September 2010, when he led the Corporate Communications department responsible for developing, articulating and driving the Corporate Brand engagements and Corporate Reputation​ Management.

During this period, he also managed the external and internal communications strategy and acted as the in-house attorney with overall responsibility for managing the company’s legal issues in collaboration with the external counsels.

Cosmopolitan and widely traveled, Enahoro went to Federal Government College, Warri, Delta State, University of Benin for his Law degree after which he proceeded to the Nigeria Law School. He also attended the Lagos Business School (Pan African University) for an Advanced Management Programme.