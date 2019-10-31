Activist Predicts Victory for Natasha Akpoti in Court

By Ibrahim Oyewale

A Member of Amnesty International, United State of America, Comrade Sunday Jatto has said that victory for Natasha Akpoti in court today, Thursday October 31, 2019 would guarantee an emblem for democratic liberation in Nigeria.

Jatto, a human rights lawyer, disclosed this in a statement to journalists in Lokoja.

Jatto said that the recent annulment of some political parties in Kogi and Bayelsa states, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), called for the attention of the judiciary and the global human rights community.

According to him, the provisions of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and relevant sections of the Nigerian Constitution protects the fundamental rights of every Nigerian.

He stressed that the section remained is valid human rights covenant to be obeyed the way people obey the Word of God.

”The constitution of Nigeria recognizes every person that is 18 years and above as an adult, but to the consternation of Nigerians on Sept. 30, 2019, the INEC banned some political parties and Nigerians from contesting governorship election.

”This, by interpretation and implication, means that some Nigerians who are below 35 years even if the person is 34 years are politically incapacitated to run an election for a particular office such as the deputy governor.

He, therefore, said that such declaration by INEC could be described as insults to Nigerians, human development and human right abuse.

”NEC cleared many aspirants who are below 35 years in many parts of Nigeria to contest elections, why should Kogi and Bayelsa be different?

”Therefore, Natasha, who is the candidate for Social Democratic Party (SDP); and the only popular woman representing women in Kogi governorship race, should no doubt will receive a favourable verdict.