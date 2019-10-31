Abuja Law Firm Gets First ISO 9001: 2015 QMS Certification

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has certified a reputable Abuja law firm, Ace Solicitors, as NIS ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) standard compliant.

Presenting the certificate to the firm in Abuja, Director-General of SON, who was represented by Mr. Olumide Alade, described Ace Solicitors as the first law firm in Nigeria to obtain ISO 9001:2015 QMS certification.

The firm has also become the first law organisation in Nigeria to commence the broadcast of law practice in Pidgin English, through its platform, “Law in Pidgin English.”

A statement by the Chairman of Ace Solicitors, Chief Bright Igbako, explained that the pursuit of ISO 9001:2015 QMS certification began with the quest spearheaded by its Managing Partner, Mrs. Ese Igbako, for an internationally recognised standard of service delivery

Igbako said the firm, which commenced legal practice in Lagos in 1994 and still runs the Lagos office, was rebranded Ace Solicitors in May 2006, serving as the voice of individuals, families, start–ups and medium-sized private organisations, multinationals, government agencies, non-governmental and religious organisations.

Igbako who explained the process leading to ISO 9001:2015 QMS standard compliance certification, added that the firm launched its radio programme, “Law in Pidgin English,” to serve the interest of Nigeria’s very large population who mainly speak Pidgin English as the firm’s corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“After receiving rigorous training and complying with all the requirements of the standard, the firm was audited by officials of SON and certified in July 2019; making Ace Solicitors one of the very few law firms in Nigeria to be certified as ISO 9001:2015 QMS standard compliant.

“The improvement in the quality of legal services rendered by the firm is evident by the feedback from existing clients and increase in the number of prospective ones.”

The other very major event which took place at the occasion was the launch of the firm’s radio programme on the Law in Pidgin English designed for the benefit of Nigeria’s very large population of Pidgin English speakers as part of the firm’s corporate social responsibility.

“The objective of the programme is to communicate the basic components of the Nigerian law, and help the common man have a basic appreciation of the legal environment in which he lives and works as citizens and residents of the country. The programme, christened ‘Law in Pidgin English,’ seeks to bring the broad outlines of Nigerian law to the common man’s level of understanding.

“The management and staff of the firm are very excited about these new milestones and look forward to achieving greater heights as an organisation in the delivery of quality legal services nationally and globally. The ‘Law in Pidgin English’ programme will be aired on various radio stations and social media platforms,” Igbako stated.

At the launch, the SON DG representative, Alade, said the launch of the “Law in Pidgin” radio programme would assist Nigerians in knowing their rights and privileges and also help them to understand the laws of the land better.