Supreme Court May Decide Atiku, Buhari’s Fate Today 

*As court adjourns to reconvene later today

By Alex Enumah

There are indications that the Supreme Court may deliver its verdict in the appeal filed by candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, and his party, the PDP against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari today.

Presiding Justice of the seven man panel, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad announced that the panel “will rise and reconvene” shortly after taking submissions of counsel in the matter.

The court shortly after convening on Wednesday had stood down the matter for 20 minutes to enable the court reach an agreement with counsel on the matters regarding the mode of hearing.

Atiku and PDP are challenging the entire judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which had affirmed the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The hearing is coming exactly 49 days after the tribunal’s verdict which returned Buhari for a second term in office and nearly 37 days after the appeallants filed their appeal seeking to nullify the judgment and be declared lawful winners of the presidential poll.

Members of the panel incly the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Mohammad, Justices Bode Rhodes-Vivour, Kayode Ariwoola, Musa Datijo, Inyang Okoro, Ejembi Eko and Uwani Abba Aji.