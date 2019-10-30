Shake-up in Army as Buratai Transfers GOCs, Senior Officers

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, yesterday approved the redeployment of General Officers Commanding (GOCs) and other senior officers.

An Army statement said the shake-up was a routine exercise aimed at reinvigorating the system for greater professional efficiency.

In the new postings, the Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major General CO Ude, was moved from the Headquarters of the MNJTF to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja as Director, Nigerian Army Consult while the GOC 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Major General J Sarham, is now the Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Others include Maj. Gen. IM Yusuf, who was moved from Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja to Headquarters of the Multinational Joint Task Force Ndajamena, Chad, as Commander, while Maj. Gen. EN Njoku was moved from Defence Headquarters to Army Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation as the Chief of Transformation and Innovation (Army).

Similarly, Brig. Gen. EJ Amadasun from Headquarters of Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery Kontagora, was posted to 35 Brigade in Abeokuta and appointed Commander.

Brigadier Gen. AM Adetayo of Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation is now the Chief of Staff, Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, while Brig. Gen. LM Zakari from Defence Headquarters, Abuja, moved to the Nigerian Army Institute of Science, Education and Technology, Ilorin, as Acting Commandant.

The statement signed by Army Spokesman, Col Sagir Musa, said Brig. Gen. EE Ekpenyong was posted to Headquarters of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Yaba, Lagos, as Director of Land Service Ammunition, from Nigerian Army Ordinance School, Ojo, Lagos.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai whilst wishing them well in their respective appointments, charges them to take their new responsibilities seriously and discharge all duties professionally with utmost loyalty to service and the nation. All the appointments take immediate effect”, the statement said.