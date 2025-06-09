Army Denies Any Clashes with Police over Alleged Release of Fulani Terrorist Kingpin

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army, has denied a trending audio alleging that there was a violent confrontation between operatives of the Nigerian Police Force deployed to Operation Zenda Joint Task Force in Makurdi and troops of Operation Whirl Stroke over the alleged release of a Fulani terrorist kingpin by the troops.

A statement by Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 401 Special Forces Brigade/Sector 1 OPWS, Captain Abdullahi Osabo, said the viral audio was the work of mischief-makers, ethnic provocateurs, and enemies of peace, intent on undermining public trust in security agencies and sowing discord within communities.

The Nigerian Army, he said, viewed such misinformation campaigns as serious threats to national security and would not hesitate to identify and prosecute those responsible for disseminating them.

“The Nigerian Army has noted with grave concern the circulation of a highly misleading and malicious audio clip on social media alleging that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) engaged in a violent confrontation with personnel of Operation Zenda Joint Task Force (JTF) in Makurdi, Benue State, on 4 June 2025.

“The audio also falsely claims the illegal release of a so-called Fulani terrorist kingpin by military personnel following the alleged killing of 23 civilians and a Mobile Police (MOPOL) officer in Tulan community, Kwande Local Government Area.

“Following the claims, a fact-finding mission by OPWS in consultation with the police authorities established that no killings occurred in Kwande LGA on May 11, 2025, as alleged. The Benue State Police Command also confirmed that no such incident was recorded, debunking the false narrative.

“Additionally, the Commander of Operation Zenda base denied any confrontation with military personnel, stating that no raid occurred, contrary to the audio’s claims.”

Captain Osabo said troops, in a completely unrelated and legitimate operation, had earlier intervened in Udei, where a Fulani individual was rescued from mob lynching and handed over to the police.

The two Fulani individuals referenced in the audio remained in police custody and were being processed through proper legal channels.

“The viral audio is clearly the work of mischief-makers, ethnic provocateurs, and enemies of peace, intent on undermining public trust in security agencies and sowing discord within communities.

“It is a fabricated narrative, devoid of fact, designed to falsely implicate military personnel and derail the coordinated security efforts of Operation Whirl Stroke and its partners,” he said.