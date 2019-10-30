Osimhen Confirms Availability Despite Injury Scare

AFCON 2021 QUALIFIER

Super Eagles teenage striker to the last African Cup of Nations in Egypt, Victor Osimhen, yesterday confirmed his availability for Nigeria’s opening group phase matches of the AFCON 2021 qualifier which will start next month.

There were fears last weekend that the rave of the moment in the French Ligue 1 may not be available for selection by Coach Gernot Rohr following his injury while playing for his club Lille FC last weekend and thus joined the list of players on injury list ahead of the matches from next weekend.

The fear of possible non availability arose last weekend after he was substituted in the his team’s 3-0 win against Bordeaux due to injury but the striker who was voted Lique 1 player of the September after scoring seven goals and making two assists said he will be fit for these games.

“All is well with me and will be available of the coming matches and hoped that the storm is over,” he twitted yesterday thus confirming that he would be available for the matches against Republic of Benin at home and four days later away at Lesotho.

Meanwhile, Stoke City midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo may be ruled out following the injury he sustained playing for his English club early this month. He has been inactive since then.

One of the team’s goalkeepers, Francis Uzoho, is out due to long term injury which he sustained during the International friendly against Brazil.

Super Eagles will play Republic of Benin at home on14th and Lesotho on the 19th of next month.