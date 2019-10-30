NPDC, Seplat Pledge to Develop Education in Delta, Edo

Sylvester Idowu in Warri and Adibe Emenyonu in Benin

The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and Seplat Petroleum Development Company joint venture has reiterated its continued commitment to the development of education among secondary school students in Edo and Delta States.

The Managing Director of Seplat, Mr. Austin Avuru said this at the eighth edition of the company’s Western Assets PEARLS quiz CSR programme at Imaguero College, Benin, Edo State.

Avuru, who was represented by the General Manager, Western Assets, Seplat, Dr. Chima Njoku, said the annual quiz competition for secondary school students in Delta and Edo States is aimed at addressing the Sustainability Development Goal four.

“Seplat Pearls quiz addresses the Sustainability Development Goal four for quality education by ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for public and private schools in Edo and Delta States; thus helping to promote lifelong learning opportunities for the teeming youth population.”

The General Manager, External Communication, Seplat, Dr. Chioma Nwachukwu said the annual competition is aimed at rekindling the spirit of academic excellence and healthy competition among youths by motivating, encouraging and rewarding the scholarship spirit in the young minds, as well as inculcating the benefit of team work.

She said the winners will receive different prizes with the overall winnin school going home with N7 million project-based cash and N100,000 scholarship grant for the three participating students; the second prize is N3 million project-based and N75,000 scholarship for each of the three participating students; while the third placed school goes home with N1 million project- based cash and N50,000 scholarship grant to the three students.

Nwachukwu disclosed that four brand new air-conditioned school buses, over N30 million project- based cash and scholarships grants to 63 students have been awarded so far since the competition’s inception in 2012.

In his remarks, the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa commended Seplat for organising the competition, which his state had won severally and pledged his administration’s continued investment in the education sector.

Represented by the Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Prince Emman Angbaduba, Okowa also expressed delight that Delta schools came second and third in the latest edition of the competion.

On his part, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki thanked the company for allowing his state to host this year’s edition of the competition.

Don Bosco Academy, Ekpoma, Edo State emerged winner, while Peniel Academy, Agbor and Deeper Life High School, Warri, Delta State came second and third respectively.