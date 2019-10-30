NDDC Govs Angry over Appointment of Board without Consultation Meet this week over appointments

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

There seems to be worries in the camp of the nine governors of the oil-producing states over Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), as they plan to meet this week to discuss the appointments of the members of the board of the Commission.

One of the governors, who spoke to THISDAY, said all things been equal, the governors may meet on Thursday, adding that their grudge with the NDDC appointments was “lack of consultations before appointments.”

The governor, who does not want to be quoted, stated that when the NDDC governors met the president on October 17, the president promised to consult with them before the NDDC board would be constituted, stating that: “We are therefore surprised with the appointments without any consultations with anyone of us.

“President Muhammadu Buhari on October 17 at the Presidential Villa in Abuja had a closed-door meeting with the nine governors of oil producing states-Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Edo, Abia, Imo and Ondo.

“It was at that meeting that he promised that there would be a forensic audit of the affairs of the NDDC since inception. He also promised to consult with us before the constitution of the NDDC board, but look at what has happened now. None of us was consulted.”

The governor said that the NDDC governors may meet Thursday this week to discuss the appointments as the appointments may threaten the peace of the region

The oil-producing state governors had resolved to meet President Buhari over his recent appointments into the NDDC board.

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, disclosed this while speaking with journalists after the governors met in August this year in Abuja.

Dickson said after the meeting, the governors of the oil producing states and different political parties met to discuss and review current developments and their concerns pertaining to the NDDC.

He said: “We are all unanimous of the view that we are concerned about the governance process in that very critical agency (NDDC).“We are aware of the general dissatisfaction in the Niger Delta region and in the various states. We are also concerned about the way and manner the recent appointments have been made.

“Arising from all of these, we therefore want to use this opportunity to call for calm in all our states and the region at large.

“As you are aware, there were some protests in so many states following the recent appointments that were made.

“Accordingly, we decided that as soon as it is convenient with the president, we intend to have audience with him

”We are critical stakeholders, and the NDDC is a very critical developmental agency that is supposed to partner and collaborate with the state governors, unfortunately we have not seen much collaboration.”