GOtv Boxing Night Mini Chance to Enhance My Reputation, Says Baby Face

Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, reigning West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion, has stated that GOtv Boxing Night Mini is an opportunity to enhance his reputation and prepare for a possible shot at the African title.

The maiden edition of the event holds on 16 November at the Rowe Park Sports Complex, Lagos.

Speaking in an interview in Lagos yesterday, Babatunde, who remains undefeated, said the event will also provide other boxers the chance to beef up their fight records and keep them in shape.

“Boxers need a lot of fights to test themselves and this is only possible when promotions are regular. It is no secret that I want the African title and GOtv Boxing Night Mini will help me realise this bid quicker,” Babatunde said.

Babatunde commended the sponsors for introducing the new event, describing it as a right step in the right direction for Nigerian boxing.

Boxers scheduled to fight at GOtv Boxing Night Mini include Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion; Waheed “Skoro” Usman, former African Boxing Union (ABU) featherweight champion; Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi, Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi and Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan.