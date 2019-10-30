First Military Gov of Lagos, Mobolaji Johnson, is Dead

The first military governor of Lagos State, Brig. Gen. Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson (rtd), has died at the age of 83 years.

Johnson had a glorious career in the military and was appointed as military administrator by the late military Head of State, Major Gen. Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi.

Gen. Yakubu Gowon appointed Johnson as governor of Lagos State between 1966 and 1975 before he was retired by the late former Head of State, Gen. Murtala Mohammed.

His administration pioneered the building of major infrastructure in Lagos State.

When the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was inaugurated as Governor General, he commanded the military Guard of Honour at the Recce Course, now Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

He was a director of Julius Berger, and later the chairman of the construction giant, for several years.

Johnson was born on February 9, 1936.

His wife had died several years ago but he is survived by many children and several grandchildren.

After he was appointed by Aguiyi-Ironsi as the administrator of of Lagos in 1966, he embarked on the reform of the state civil service and appointed some experienced and reputable technocrats to head some sensitive departments.

Some of his appointees were the Administrative Secretary, Adeyemi-Bero; Finance Secretary, Folarin Coker, and the acting secretary to the Military Government, Howson Wright.

An incorruptible patriot, the late Johnson was one of the two governors, who were not found guilty of corruption by the panel set up by Murtala Mohammed to investigate the various allegations of corruption amongst the state governors.