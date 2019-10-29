Fidelity Bank, Gazelle Empower Youths

Fidelity Bank Plc in partnership with Gazelle Academy and the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka at the weekend concluded an entrepreneurship training programme for over 200 students in Anambra State.

The programme which commenced last Wednesday, ended with a call to Nigerian youths to embrace entrepreneurship and create wealth for themselves instead of searching endlessly for non-existing paid jobs.

Organised under the Fidelity Youth Empowerment Academy (YEA 6), the programme sought to empower Nigerian undergraduates with vocational skills and enterprise training relevant for self-reliance.

YEA had previously held at University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Waziri Umar Federal Polytechnic, Birnin-Kebbi; Federal Polytechnic Oko; Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt, and Bayero University, Kano.

Participants received training in various skill areas including, fashion, makeup, clothe embellishment, coding and confectionery.

Making the call at the official opening ceremony of the programme, the wife of the Anambra State governor and Founder, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFE), Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, urged participants to take the training seriously, stressing that they were being empowered to impact their lives now and in the future.

Obiano, urged participants not to sell or mismanage the starter-packs to be given to them but to put them to good use and change their lives.

“You can make money from what learnt here even while still in school and when you graduate, we expect you to be employers of labour rather than searching for paid jobs,” she said. She commended Fidelity Bank and Gazelle Academy for the initiative and for partnering with her organization to touch lives.

Speaking at the closing ceremony in Awka, Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo, said the programme was focused on empowering youths who are leaders of tomorrow.

Okonkwo who was represented by Head, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Sustainability, Fidelity Bank Plc, Chris Nnakwe, noted that part of the reasons why the skills acquisition programme was set up was to empower undergraduates in various tertiary institutions with vocational skills and enterprise training needed to become thriving business owners before graduating from tertiary institutions.