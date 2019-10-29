Border Closure: Rice Farmers Laud FG, Canvass Support for Industries

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Rice farmers in Katsina State have described the federal government’s decision to close the country’s land borders as a strategic step to boost local manufacturing and economic activities in the country.

Consequently, they admonished the federal government to ensure that rice farmers are given more support so that rice milling companies will have enough to process in order to boost production.

The Chairman of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) in charge of Katsina Central, Alhaji Mansur Kofar Guga, who revealed this in a chat with newsmen on Tuesday, said the decision to close the borders would revitalise the nation’s industries and give entrepreneurs hopes of survival in the country.

He said: “It is the unpatriotic action of the smugglers that cripples our zeal to farm. We vehemently welcome the drastic measure taken by the federal government in closing our land borders.

“On our side, the ball is in court to let our efforts vindicate the action of the federal government. We also appreciation the immense effort of the Nigeria Customs Service in ensuring the closure of our borders which hinders the unpatriotic activities of smugglers.”

He, however, commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for its prudent management of the Anchor Borrower’s Programme that has enabled many farmers to partake of rice farming this year.

He explained that previous administrations have abandoned the agricultural sector, expressing optimism that the recent move by the CBN would enhance food production and revamp the country’s economy.