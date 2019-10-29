APC Accuses PDP, Atiku of Fresh Plot to Malign Supreme Court Justices

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised the alarm over alleged sinister plot by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to malign Supreme Court Justices using foreign media organisations ahead of the hearings of the Supreme Court on the 2019 presidential election petition.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, while addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, also alleged that PDP had made up its mind to pursue a destructive agenda against Nigeria for the next four years.

According to him, “This is no longer opposition politics. It is an unpatriotic agenda by people who do not mean well for their country. It is important we continue to alert Nigerian to the devious plan of the PDP.”

He noted that the judiciary is an important institution and its integrity cannot be subjected to political machinations, stressing that it is the responsibility of every truly patriotic Nigerian to rise against the PDP to ensure they do not succeed in undermining the corporate existence of the country.

But in a swift response, the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbodiyan, described the ruling party’s allegation as ‘’irresponsible’’, saying the party will formally respond to issues today.

But the ruling party insisted that, “among the columnists that have been contracted to make spurious and false publications include an American lawyer who served in the Ronald Reagan administration and writes articles in several notable foreign newspapers.”

The party alleged that the said US lawyer had written several articles, all critical of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The party spokesman noted that the judgement of the 2019 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal dismissed in its entirety the petition filed by the PDP and Atiku, while also expressing confidence that the Supreme Court would further and finally affirm Buhari’s election victory.

The ruling party also expressed confidence that the Judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court would not succumb to the opposition PDP’s subterfuge.

Issa-Onilu stressed the need to continue to resist the unrelenting efforts being made by the PDP and their minions such as the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), ‘few social media worms spreading and promoting face and destructive news’ in their attempt to truncate the country’s movement towards greatness.

“As part of the PDP and Atiku’s post-election delusions and scheming, the so called Coalition of United Political Parties has the devious mandate to intimidate and blackmail important state institutions such as INEC, the judiciary, and security agencies, on behalf of PDP,” Issa-Onilu stated.