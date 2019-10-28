Obiano Creates Digital Entrepreneurship Board to Tackle Youth Unemployment in Anambra

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has approved the establishment of a Digital Entrepreneurship Office in the state to serve as centre for ICT development.

The governor said the office will nurture and expand ‘technovation’ as well as serve as a bureau for social mobility in solving youth unemployment using the digital space.

Obiano, who announced the creation of the office on Monday, said the office will also coordinate all social media engagements of his government, ranging from popularization of the laudable achievements of the government to aggregation of feedback.

He said: “The constructive criticisms on social media will not only enhance the participation of ndị Anambra in governance but also ensure improved service delivery.

“Anambra State is at the forefront of the drive to unleash technology potentials on the people, in line with my vision to create a pool of young people that will dictate the pace in the digital space.

“Viable platforms are being created for ndị Anambra especially digital entrepreneurs and social media nomads to share ideas, explore opportunities and access tools, training and expertise for self development, value reorientation and wealth creation.”

The governor also announced that the new Digital Entrepreneurship Office will be headed by Mr Ifeanyi Aniagoh, as the pioneer Director-General.

Aniagoh, a graduate of Agricultural and Bioresources Engineering from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, was until his appointment on Monday the senior special assistant to the governor on social media.